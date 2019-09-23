Listen Live

The Trailer For ‘Frozen 2’ Is Here!

'Frozen 2' Blows In To Theatres November 22nd

We can’t let this one go.

Disney released the long-awaited for Frozen 2 on Monday morning, and it is absolutely packed with action. The trailer picks up where the first movie left off. This time Anna, Queen Elsa, Kristoff and Olaf set off on a quest to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in a ‘magical kingdom’, because Arendelle is in danger and they need to save their kingdom from an unknown evil.

Along the way they battle a mysterious storm, ocean waves, some rock monsters, fire, and of course the worst of all evils….sibling rivalry.
Watch the full trailer below:

Frozen 2 blows in to theatres November 22nd.

