Listen Live

The UK’s Discount for Dining Out is Working

Restaurants are 27% fuller

By Kool Eats, Lisa Morgan

In the UK, diners who eat out from Monday to Wednesday during the month of August can get a discount. They will get a 50% discount, up to £10 per person, not applicable to alcohol. So far, 35 million discounts have been given..

More than 85,000 restaurants have now registered for Eat Out to Help Out and those restaurants are 27% fuller on average compared to Monday-Wednesday in August 2019. Restaurants apply to the government to get the money back for the discounted meals.

In addition, the tax on hospitality and tourism will be dropped from 20% to 5% for 6 months, effective July 15th to January 12, 2021.

 

 

Read more from the BBC HERE.

Do you think a plan like this would help the hospitality industry in Canada. Would you make a point of eating out if you got this discount?

 

Image: Visitor7 (Own work) CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Related posts

Plague-era Wine Windows are Back in Use

The UK is Giving 50% Discount for People to Eat out

Seasonal Treat Recipe: Fresh Strawberry Pie

Strawberries are Here!

How To: Grill the Most Amazing Steak

Squeezing Lemon Juice Hack Goes Viral On TikTok

Check Out This Fresh Food Vending Machine!

Watch: Videos of Stars Singing Together, Apart

Irish Return a 174 year-old Kindness to Native American Tribe.