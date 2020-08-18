The UK’s Discount for Dining Out is Working

In the UK, diners who eat out from Monday to Wednesday during the month of August can get a discount. They will get a 50% discount, up to £10 per person, not applicable to alcohol. So far, 35 million discounts have been given..

More than 85,000 restaurants have now registered for Eat Out to Help Out and those restaurants are 27% fuller on average compared to Monday-Wednesday in August 2019. Restaurants apply to the government to get the money back for the discounted meals.

In addition, the tax on hospitality and tourism will be dropped from 20% to 5% for 6 months, effective July 15th to January 12, 2021.

Each Monday to Wednesday in August, customers can enjoy up to £10 off meals and non-alcoholic drinks per person in eligible cafes, pubs and restaurants. #PlanForJobs pic.twitter.com/Q13Sn02TwE — HM Treasury (@hmtreasury) July 8, 2020

Do you think a plan like this would help the hospitality industry in Canada. Would you make a point of eating out if you got this discount?

Image: Visitor7 (Own work) CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons