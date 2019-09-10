The US Loves Bianca!
And what's not to love...
Bianca Andreescu is doing massive press coverage in the US before returning home after her historic victory becoming the first Canadian Champion to win The US Open!
One of her stops included joining Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show to discuss her achievements and she even taught him how to twirl a tennis racket!
.@Bandreescu_ is here to talk her record-breaking 2019 #USOpen win over Serena Williams #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/flxkU0p4LZ
— Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) September 10, 2019
Bianca is now ranked #5 in the world and since her wins, praise for Andreescu and her meteoric rise has poured in from across the country since Saturday, with everyone from Steve Nash to Shania Twain to Justin Trudeau chiming in with kind words. But Bianca did admit that she’d like to hear from Drake!
After receiving congrats messages from many of her fellow Canadians, #USOpen Champ @Bandreescu_ hopes for one from Drake #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/Qkk3T2lyxS
— Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) September 10, 2019