The US Loves Bianca!

Bianca Andreescu is doing massive press coverage in the US before returning home after her historic victory becoming the first Canadian Champion to win The US Open!

One of her stops included joining Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show to discuss her achievements and she even taught him how to twirl a tennis racket!

Bianca is now ranked #5 in the world and since her wins, praise for Andreescu and her meteoric rise has poured in from across the country since Saturday, with everyone from Steve Nash to Shania Twain to Justin Trudeau chiming in with kind words. But Bianca did admit that she’d like to hear from Drake!