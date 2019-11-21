Listen Live

The Voice Behind Spirit Of The West Has Died

A Great Canadian!

By Kool Celebrities

A classic bar song, backed up with a voice that was very infectious- Don Mann has died after a battle with early onset Alzheimer’s. He was 57.

Eric Alper, the band’s publicist says Mann died peacefully yesterday in Vancouver after battling this disease which he was diagnosed with several years ago…

 

Don Mann perhaps best knowing for “Home for a Rest.”

 

