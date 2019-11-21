The Voice Behind Spirit Of The West Has Died
A Great Canadian!
A classic bar song, backed up with a voice that was very infectious- Don Mann has died after a battle with early onset Alzheimer’s. He was 57.
Eric Alper, the band’s publicist says Mann died peacefully yesterday in Vancouver after battling this disease which he was diagnosed with several years ago…
Don Mann perhaps best knowing for “Home for a Rest.”
With deep sadness we announce that Spirit Of The West’s John Fraser Mann (OBC) has passed away peacefully in Vancouver, the inevitable result of Early Onset Alzheimer’s Disease.
— Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) November 21, 2019