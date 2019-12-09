The Voice Of Big Bird And Oscar The Grouch Has Died.

Caroll Spinney was the puppeteer that brought both big bird and Oscar the grouch to life. Caroll died Sunday at the age of 85, the Sesame Street Workshop said.

Spinney had been the voice of Big Bird since 2015 while another puppeteer was in the costume.

These two iconic puppets have been a part of the show since the launch of Sesame Street November 10th, 1969.

Spinney announced his retirement at age 84 in October 2018 after completing episodes that were to be aired in 2019 to mark the show’s 50th year.