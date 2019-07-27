The Voice Of Minnie Mouse, Russie Taylor Has Died

Russie Taylor, the voice actress who played Minnie Mouse has died at the age of 75. Russie played Minnie for more than 30 years! When Russie auditioned for the role as Minnie in 1986 she beat out 200 other actors to get the part.

Fun Fact: Russie met her husband Wayne Allwin while working for Disney as Wayne was the voice of Mickey Mouse. They married in 1991 and were together until Wayne’s death in 2009.

Russie did several movies for Disney including “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,”” Runaway Brain,” “Get a Horse!” and “Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers” in addition to the television series “Mickey MouseWorks,” “House of Mouse,” “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse” and “Mickey and the Roadster Racers.”

Disney released a statement

Statement from Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger on the passing of Disney Legend Russi Taylor: pic.twitter.com/4TpSVkT8BE — Walt Disney Company (@WaltDisneyCo) July 27, 2019

We are sorry to report that Disney Legend Russi Taylor has passed away: https://t.co/8uphuNZy3i pic.twitter.com/FwAdJJYpqw — Disney (@Disney) July 27, 2019

Outside of Disney, she voiced Martin Prince and the twins, Sherri and Terri, on “The Simpsons.”