The Walmart Drive-in Movie Tour is Popping Up in Parking Lots

About 160 Wal-Mart Superstore locations across the US are participating in a Wal-Mart Drive-in tour and it looks awesome!

I’m at the Walmart Drive-In and they give you a free bag with a bunch of snacks and drinks and this is so cute 🥺 pic.twitter.com/3crAW1IHSM — Aileen (@aileenwthenews) August 25, 2020

2020 has been the year of the drive-in movie theatre but there aren’t many left. So Wal-Mart Superstore locations are using their massive parking lots into a drive-in.

Walmart Drive-In round two! This was such a fun experience thank you @walmart pic.twitter.com/JSR3KPGPdS — Aileen (@aileenwthenews) August 27, 2020

Some of details:

Tickets are FREE and must be requested ahead of each event. Featured movies include classics like E.T. and Wizard of Oz.

Unfortunately the Wal-Mart Drive-in is strictly in the US and it’s happening until Oct. 21.