The Walmart Drive-in Movie Tour is Popping Up in Parking Lots

Drive-in family movie tour

By Darryl on the Drive

About 160 Wal-Mart Superstore locations across the US are participating in a Wal-Mart Drive-in tour and it looks awesome!

2020 has been the year of the drive-in movie theatre but there aren’t many left. So Wal-Mart Superstore locations are using their massive parking lots into a drive-in.

Some of details:

Tickets are FREE and must be requested ahead of each event. Featured movies include classics like E.T. and Wizard of Oz.

Unfortunately the Wal-Mart Drive-in is strictly in the US and it’s happening until Oct. 21.

