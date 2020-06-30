The Weeknd Donates $500K To The Scarborough Health Network

The Weeknd is giving back to his home town of Scarborough and has donated $500,000 from sales of his XO face masks.

“I was raised in Scarborough and felt it was important to give back to the community that raised me during the hard times of this pandemic,” said The Weeknd, in a release.

The money was donated to the Health Centre’s Covid-19 emergency fund which supports frontline workers by providing ventilators, ICU beds, ECG monitors, personal protective equipment, and other urgent needs.