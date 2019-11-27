The Weeknd Has A New Song And It’s Gonna Be Good!

A song with the title “Like Selena” was registered to ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers.)

And not only that- the weeknd posted a blurry black and white image on instagram promising new music for fans on Monday!

View this post on Instagram the fall starts tomorrow night. A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Nov 25, 2019 at 3:14pm PST

The cryptic shots come after he announced the first single from his upcoming fourth studio album will be called Blinding Lights, followed by a tune entitled Heartless.

The Weeknd and Selena only dated for a short time…January 2017, but called time on their romance in October that year.