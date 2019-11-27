Listen Live

The Weeknd Has A New Song And It’s Gonna Be Good!

The weeknd appears to have some inspiration for his new song…

A song with the title “Like Selena” was registered to ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers.)

And not only that- the weeknd posted a blurry black and white image on instagram promising new music for fans on Monday!

 

 

the fall starts tomorrow night.

The cryptic shots come after he announced the first single from his upcoming fourth studio album will be called Blinding Lights, followed by a tune entitled Heartless.

The Weeknd and Selena only dated for a short time…January 2017, but called time on their romance in October that year.

