The Weeknd Reveals Dramatic Plastic Surgery In New Video “Same Your Tears”

At the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards fans were left confused as to why the Weeknd’s face was bandaged up. And in his video to his single “Blinding Lights,” it featured the Weeknd’s face Bloodied and Bruised.

It appears that The Weeknd has had very dramatic plastic surgery that some say resembles Micheal Jackson, who the Weeknd idolizes. Or did he?

Reps for The Weeknd have not yet commented about whether his disturbing new look was achieved through prosthetics or CGI. He has previously worked with Prosthetic Renaissance, a makeup effects studio that is taking credit for the transformation on social media.