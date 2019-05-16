The Worst Neighbours Ever!

And not a newer version, no, the original Addams Family theme from 1960’s! Neil Speight has been fined for playing the music at full blast to annoy his neighbours for five years! The feud started over a single complaint about noise coming from Speight’s home but quickly escalated into a five year feud. He was ordered to pay £415 in fines and costs.

This is similar story that came out a few weeks ago about a lady who pointed her speakers at her neighbour blasting The Laughing Policeman- another incredibly annoying song from the 20th… Here’s that story!