THEATRE BY THE BAY PRESENTS: BRING THE BAY HOME

On May 22nd, 2020 starting at 7 PM, and utilizing YouTube Live, local Barrie artists, as well as those who are involved with Theatre by the Bay, will present a cabaret-style evening of performances as an online fundraiser.

From the comfort of your own home, kick back, relax, grab a glass of wine (and perhaps order in from your favourite Barrie restaurant) and enjoy!

Bring the Bay Home w​ ill be hosted by comedian Andrea Murray, and will include performances by Dora Award-winning performer Landon Doak from Soulpepper’s ​Peter Pan​, as well as local acts such as PJ & Oli, David Whyne, Katherine Chabot, Ziigwen Mixemong, Alinka Angelova, and many more! All details will be listed on our website.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?fbclid=IwAR1g8PImvqepmgk0wmflkZjE3rmk6Cbf72ivh6-_dhNTHn1Mwe80xPNZCao&v=IGDL7tXnBWY