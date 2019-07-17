Theatre by the Bay Presents: The Cenotaph Project

July 17-28th

Theatre by the Bay is proud to present… The Cenotaph Project

The Cenotaph Project is a new play inspired by Clint Lovell’s book, The Boys From Barrie.

In the Fall of 2018, Theatre by the Bay artists worked with Eastview drama students to investigate the legacy of WWII in 2019. Analysing the stories of real soldiers who fought for their country, these students lifted their stories off the page. The Cenotaph Project is an homage to their work, and an investigation of how we keep our history alive – even generations after the events have passed.