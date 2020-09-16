Theme Park In Kentucky Is Allowing Families To Rent The Entire Park For The Day!

It’s been pretty depressing to drive down the 400 and see Canada’s Wonderland empty. But how cool would it be if they opened it up for a private event? Perhaps unrealistic for the size of it, but it’s cool to think about.

There is one theme parking doing it! Beech Bend Amusement Park & Splash Lagoon in Bowling Green, Ky., is putting its theme park up for rent for families of six for up to eight hours.

You can rent the park for a family of six for two hours for $5,000. The cool thing, no lines! Theme Park has new safety measures in place and masks are mandatory!

The offer is only available through September 19th!