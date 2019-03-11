There are 72 Microseasons in Japan
March 11 - 15 is First Peach Blossoms
We like to joke that there are 11 seasons in Canada.
A country for all seasons. pic.twitter.com/IpP7L03SCr
— Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) April 4, 2018
Japan
In Japan, the year is split into 24 major divisions of seasons and each of those is broken down into 3 microseasons for a total of 72 microseasons. The result is poetic meditation on the changing of the seasons.
Here is just some of the ‘poem’:
Beginning of Spring
February 4 -8 East wind melts the ice
February 9-11 Bush warblers start singing in the mountains
Feb 14-18 Fish emerge from the ice
Rainwater
February 19 – 23 Rain moistens the soil
February 24- 28 Mist starts to linger
March 1 – 4 Grass sprouts, trees bud
Insects Awaken
March 6- 10 Hibernating insects surface
March 11- 15 First Peach blossoms
March 16- 20 Caterpillars become butterflies
Beautiful, isn’t it? Read the whole thing HERE.
What would the “season poem” look like where you live?
If I based on my backyard, it would include fierce winds in the winter, ice melting slowly, crocus sprouting, peach tree blossoming, raspberry leaves unfurling, strawberry blossom, apple blossoms, and, unfortunately, signings of baby skunks… sigh