There Are A Lot Of Celebrities In Taylor Swifts New Music Video For ” You Need To Calm Down”

Taylor Swift posted a teaser Sunday for her video to her new song “ You Need To Calm Down.”

In the teaser, names of a few of her celebrity friends appear across the screen like Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Reynolds, Bobby Berk, Billy Porter, Ciara, RuPaul, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita, Adam Lambert, Todrick Hall, Hayley Kiyoko, Adam Rippon, Chester Lockhart, Dexter Mayfield, Hannah Hart, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France to name a few.

The video will drop today- MONDAY, JUNE 17TH.

On Friday, Taylor surprised fans with a performance at the Stonewall Inn in New York City and wished the crowd at the site of the LGBTQ rights landmark a happy Pride Month.