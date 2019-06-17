There Are A Lot Of Celebrities In Taylor Swifts New Music Video For ” You Need To Calm Down”

Taylor Swift posted a teaser Sunday for her video to her new song “You Need To Calm Down”.



In the teaser, names of a few of her celebrity friends appear across the screen like Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Reynolds, Bobby Berk, Billy Porter, Ciara, RuPaul, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita, Adam Lambert, Todrick Hall, Hayley Kiyoko, Adam Rippon, Chester Lockhart, Dexter Mayfield, Hannah Hart, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France to name a few.

And, here’s the video with all those celebrities and a reunion of two olds friends who have put a feud behind them.



Last week, Katy Perry posted a photo of a plate of cookies with a message written on the plate “Peace at Last”

View this post on Instagram feels good 🧡 @taylorswift A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Jun 11, 2019 at 4:52pm PDT

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have been in a rumoured feud for the last several years. As the story goes, in 2013, dancers from Taylor Swift’s tour left to dance for Katy Perry and that’s what started it. in 2014, Taylor released “Bad Blood” and said it was about someone in the music industry whom she thought was her friend. It’s nice to see that two old friends are friends again.

In other news, on Friday June 14th, Taylor surprised fans with a performance at the Stonewall Inn in New York City and wished the crowd at the site of the LGBTQ rights landmark a happy Pride Month.