There Are A Lot Of Cheaters In Barrie, According To Ashley Madison!

Ashely Madison, the dating website created for those looking to cheat on their person released the naughtiest cities in Canada! It appears that if you’re looking for a quickie- just look no further than a small town!

The dating website recently released their “Infidelity Hotlist”. It ranked Canadian cities based on how many people signed up for the dating website last summer, between June 2018 to September 2018.

The big cities did not make the top 15- like Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. But do you know who did? Barrie!

Guelph tops the lists of Canadian cities!

The list is as follows:

1. Guelph

2. Abbotsford, BC

3. Oshawa

4. Barrie

5. Hamilton

6. Kitchener-Waterloo

7. Whitehorse, Yukon

8. St. John’s, Nfld.

9. Kingston

10. Yellowknife

11. St. Catharines/Niagara

12. Kelowna, BC

13. Fredericton

14. Edmonton

15. Charlottetown, PEI

Ontario has the highest number of people looking for outside love!