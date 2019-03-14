Listen Live

There Are Some New Stats On Our Cell Phone Addition!

While these phones are said to make life easier- they are also responsible for relationship breakdowns and our inability to communicate the way we used to.

A new survey found that a third of adults have been snubbed by their partner because their person was on their phone and was ignoring them…

Millennials are the worst, 57% having been ignored by their partner and one in ten also admit to being disloyal while being distracted!

There’s a word for this… its called ‘phubbing’ or ‘phone-snubbing’ and this has caused many marriages to breakdown according to divorce lawyers who have been a huge boost in business!

1.  49% of people say they’d pay more attention to what was going on around them if they didn’t have their phone.  20% say they wouldn’t.  Everyone else was on the fence.

 

2.  Would you focus better in general without your phone?  43% said yes, 24% said no.

 

3.  Would you feel anxious, because you wouldn’t be able to instantly communicate with people?  44% said they would.

 

4.  Would you feel any sense of RELIEF if you didn’t have your phone for the day?  Only 29% said yes, 34% said no, and 37% weren’t sure.

 

5.  Would you feel weird without your phone, because you wouldn’t know what to do?  22% said that yes, they would.

 

6.  How often do you leave the house without your phone?  67% said rarely or never, 22% said every now and then, only 8% said regularly, and 2% said they never take their cell phone anywhere.

 

7.  When you’re at home and walk to a different room, do you usually bring your phone with you?  That one was 50/50.  Half of people said yes, and half said no.

