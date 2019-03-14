There Are Some New Stats On Our Cell Phone Addition!

While these phones are said to make life easier- they are also responsible for relationship breakdowns and our inability to communicate the way we used to.

A new survey found that a third of adults have been snubbed by their partner because their person was on their phone and was ignoring them…

Millennials are the worst, 57% having been ignored by their partner and one in ten also admit to being disloyal while being distracted!

There’s a word for this… its called ‘phubbing’ or ‘phone-snubbing’ and this has caused many marriages to breakdown according to divorce lawyers who have been a huge boost in business!

1. 49% of people say they’d pay more attention to what was going on around them if they didn’t have their phone. 20% say they wouldn’t. Everyone else was on the fence.

2. Would you focus better in general without your phone? 43% said yes, 24% said no.

3. Would you feel anxious, because you wouldn’t be able to instantly communicate with people? 44% said they would.

4. Would you feel any sense of RELIEF if you didn’t have your phone for the day? Only 29% said yes, 34% said no, and 37% weren’t sure.

5. Would you feel weird without your phone, because you wouldn’t know what to do? 22% said that yes, they would.

6. How often do you leave the house without your phone? 67% said rarely or never, 22% said every now and then, only 8% said regularly, and 2% said they never take their cell phone anywhere.

7. When you’re at home and walk to a different room, do you usually bring your phone with you? That one was 50/50. Half of people said yes, and half said no.

