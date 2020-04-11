There Is A Brand New SNL Tonight!

It’s been a few weeks since the Live Sketch comedy show has made us laugh!

And in keeping with the famous phrase “The show must go on,” the show will air live April 11th, but in a new way.

The show will air remotely in its regular time slot of 11:30pm ET

Season 45 cast members, including Keenan Thompson, Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, and Colin Jost, have all kept quiet about the new episode on social media while still hyping the show’s return.

We have been told that there will be a surprise guest, but it’s unclear if the guest will be the host. Also no word on if there will be a musical guest either…

It’s a wait and see kinda deal…