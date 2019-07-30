There Is A Chart That Can Help You Save A Lot Of Money!

So there is a really cool money saving chart which turns stashing away money into a fun game of bingo!

The chart has 52 squares, each containing a different amount of money.

You get to pick a different square each week, and whatever the number the box says is how much you move into your savings account.

If you can follow this, you can save up to $1000!

Or you can make your own chart? As long as you make some of the squares small amounts, you should feel good about achieving this goal!

