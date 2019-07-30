Listen Live

There Is A Chart That Can Help You Save A Lot Of Money!

This could work!

By Kool Mornings

So there is a really cool money saving chart which turns stashing away money into a fun game of bingo!

The chart has 52 squares, each containing a different amount of money.

You get to pick a different square each week, and whatever the number the box says is how much you move into your savings account. 

If you can follow this, you can save up to $1000!

Or you can make your own chart? As long as you make some of the squares small amounts, you should feel good about achieving this goal!

More

Related posts

New Survey Looks At What Women Want!

Two-Thirds Of Adults Say They Don’t Act Their Age!

You’ll Have 2,184 Arguments With Your Kids This Year And Only Win Half Of Them