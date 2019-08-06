There Is A Patrick Swayze Documentary Coming

The life and career of Patrick Swayze will be celebrated in a new upcoming documentary in, I Am Patrick Swayze.

The trailer clip features archival footage of Swayze alongside interviews with those who knew him best including his wife Lisa Niemi, Demi Moore, Rob Lowe, Sam Elliott and Jennifer Grey, among others.

I Am Patrick Swayze is set to premiere on August 18, which would have been Swayze’s 67th birthday. Swayze died at the age of 57 on Sept. 14, 2009 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.