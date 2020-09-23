There Is A Popcorn Surplus Due To The Movie Theatre Lockdown

The companies that supply the delicious movie staple have a huge inventory and they’re trying to figure out what to do with it.

Movie theatres were shut down for months, and now that they are open, there aren’t any major movies to draw people in. The summer of events was kiboshed due to this pandemic. No sporting events, no concerts, no fairs equal no need for popcorn from suppliers of kernels.

Meanwhile, Jolly Time, Pop Secret, Orville Redenbacher, and other microwave popcorn brands have seen double-digit surges in sales year over year since March as families have sheltered in place.

On average people eat 70 percent of their popcorn at home and 30 percent at theatres and other events, according to the Popcorn Board.

