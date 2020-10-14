There Is A Shawn Mendes Documentary Coming To Netflix!
OMG!
Not only are we getting a new Shawn Mendes album on December 4th, but Netflix is set to debut a new documentary, In Wonder, which is being released on November 23rd.
The film will follow the Canadian’s rise to stardom and features footage from his self-titled world tour last year.
Mendes serves as one of the executive producers on the project.
Been working on this documentary for so long & am so excited to finally share it with you all #InWonder Nov 23rd on @netflixfilm 🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/mGVSLWpuRi pic.twitter.com/YbGvSqUNSe
— Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) October 13, 2020