There Is A Shawn Mendes Documentary Coming To Netflix!

OMG!

By Dirt/Divas

Not only are we getting a new Shawn Mendes album on December 4th, but Netflix is set to debut a new documentary, In Wonder, which is being released on November 23rd.

 

The film will follow the Canadian’s rise to stardom and features footage from his self-titled world tour last year.

 

Mendes serves as one of the executive producers on the project.

 

