There Is An App Showing The Busiest Times At Grocery Stores…

The grocery store has now become one of the most stressful things in our new routines. The fear of crowded stores creates a lot of anxiety for employees and customers!

But thanks to Google Maps you can now know find out how busy a store, restaurant, park, or other location are.

Here’s how to do it!

Google Maps on your browser, Use the Google Maps app for iPhone, iPad, and Android, then search the name of the store…

Click or tap the name of the location to view more information about it.

Look for the “Popular times” chart in the panel—you may need to scroll down to see it.

Look for a “Live” time that tells you how busy a business is right now.

You can also click the name of the weekday and select another day of the week to check when the location is usually the busiest. The chart will tell you the best day to head to the store, and when its usually the busiest!