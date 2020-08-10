THERE IS NOW A DATING APP FOR CAT LOVERS

Tired of falling for a person who loves dogs? There’s now a new app just for cat lovers!

Like a ‘normal’ dating app you’ll put in your details, but you can also add those of your cat. There will be deals from pet companies and spotlighted cat-based events near you.

A study earlier this year found that men with cats in dating app profile pictures get fewer matches, so Tabby creators decided to do something about that…

On top of that, a portion of proceeds from Tabby benefits cat rescue groups and cats featured on @TabbyDates social media accounts and in marketing campaigns are available for adoption.

Just make sure whoever you match with isn’t only in it for…well, you know!