There Is Now A Pool Float That Has A Cup Holder For Your Boobs!

Remember last year when the pool float came out for pregnant women? It had a hole in the centre for the baby bump…

This is kinda like that- but for your boobs!

If you have boobs, you know all too well the struggle when trying to lay on your stomach! Floating around the pool on a float can be a bit challenging when trying to lay on your tummy- the ladies are always in the way…

But thanks to this new pool invention- obviously created by a woman- you and your ladies can float comfortably from now on!

The new float by bravissimo will cost about $45 US but its totally worth it! Buy it

