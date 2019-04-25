Listen Live

There Is Now A Pool Float That Has A Cup Holder For Your Boobs!

Let your ladies float comfortably

By Life Hacks

Remember last year when the pool float came out for pregnant women?  It had a hole in the centre for the baby bump…

This is kinda like that- but for your boobs!

If you have boobs, you know all too well the struggle when trying to lay on your stomach!  Floating around the pool on a float can be a bit challenging when trying to lay on your tummy- the ladies are always in the way…

But thanks to this new pool invention- obviously created by a woman- you and your ladies can float comfortably from now on!

The new float by bravissimo will cost about $45 US but its totally worth it!  Buy it

More info

Related posts

Amazon Prime Can Now Drop Packages off In Your Garage!

Got 40 Seconds? This Could Help You Save A Choking Baby

The Most Hacked Passwords According To Cyber Security Experts!