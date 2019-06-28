There May Be Major Star Power For The Charlie’s Angel’s Soundtrack

The First Trailer for the Charlie’s Angel’s Reboot is out and there may be some pretty big names behind the music for the movie.

There are rumours that Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Ray may be collaborating! It will be on the soundtrack for the movie which Ariana Grande is a co-executive-producer on.

The movie, stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska and Elizabeth Banks wrote, directed and produced it!

The Movie is out November 5th!

The last Charlie’s Angel’s movie in 2000 starred Drew Barrymore, who also produced it. The Big song on this soundtrack was Destiny’s Child- Independent Women part 1.