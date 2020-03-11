Listen Live

There Will Be No More Playmate Of The Month In Playboy!

Things are changing over at Playboy!

By Dirt/Divas

Since 1960, Hugh Hefner’s magazine has handed out awards to its favourite playmate, monthly!

Jenny McCarthy, Anna Nicole Smith, and Victoria Silvstedt all receiving the honour.  But things are changing over at Playboy who will replace the monthly honour and instead focus on a Playmate of the year!

According to sources, The playmate of the year, will celebrate all twelve diverse Playmates from the previous year. 

