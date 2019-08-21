There’s A Blood Test That Will Tell You If You’re Going To Die Within 10 Years!

The test is said to be 83% accurate and could warn people about their chances of survival. This new test could help change people’s lifestyles.

The test measures levels of biomarkers, found in blood that appears to affect the risk of death. These biomarkers are associated with people’s immunity, glucose controls, fat levels and inflammation.

The article reads: Doctors are generally able to tell if a person will die within the next year based on factors like their blood pressure and cholesterol levels. However, there has never been a way to accurately gauge someone’s mortality risk over the next decade.

