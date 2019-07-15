There’s A ‘Flintstones’ Reboots In The Works!

Elizabeth Banks and her production company are reportedly teaming up with Warner Bros to bring back The Flintstones to TV!

Fred, Wilma, Pebbles and pet Dino lived in a modern day reimagining of the Stone Age and according to reports the show is getting a modern makeover as an adult animated series.

The original show ran for six seasons altogether and comprised of over 150 episodes from 1960 to 1966!

According to Variety, the remake is currently in early development and has been described as a “primetime animated adult comedy series based on an original idea featuring characters from The Flintstones”.