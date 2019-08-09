There’s A ‘Friends” LEGO Set Coming!

Even though ‘Friends” went off the air in 2004, fans have been trying to keep the show live by watching reruns, buying up furniture that looks like the ones on the show and now we can build our very own Central Perk out of LEGO!

The Lego set, that’s for 16+ comes with the iconic couch, the logo-painted window, the double doors and even Gunther!

The set comes with 1070 pieces and 15 of these legos are coffee cups and Phoebe’s guitar!

The set comes with each friend and they all have their own accessories.

The set will be available in September!