There’s A Guy Suing Over Flatulence!

A court in Australia has an explosive case on their hands. They have to determine whether flatulence is a form of bullying! David Hingst, a former employee at a construction Engineering company says it is…

David is suing his old company for bullying, accusing his supervisor at the time, Greg Short (who he refers to as “Mr. Stinky) of being a serial farter who regularly “thrusted his bum” at him.

David is seeking $1.8 million in damages! Hingst explains, “I would be sitting with my face to the wall and he would come into the room, which was small and had no windows,” Hingst told AAP, according to News.com.au. “He would fart behind me and walk away. He would do this five or six times a day,”

The recurrent gas-passing, Hingst claimed, was part of a conspiracy to end his employment and caused him “severe stress.”

