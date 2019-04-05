There’s A Lego Bar Coming To Toronto!

Lego is timeless! From the young to the not so young- everyone has played with Lego at some point!

The Brick Bar will have a ton of lego-themed activities, attractions food and drinks!

According to organizers, over a million bricks are used to build the bar and its various decor and activities, like a minifigure head fountain, a wishing well, various sculptures, and a ping-pong table.

There will also be a Legoland-style building area with thousands of bricks for customers to play with and build their own creations!

The Brick Bar will open August to 11 and you’ll need tickets to get into this event which has sold out in other cities within 24 hours!