There’s A Mobile Oyster Truck!

How cool is this idea?

By Kool Eats

How would you like to shuck oysters by your fire pit this summer?  Or perhaps you just need a little ‘motivation’ on a Saturday night and all the Oyster bars are still closed.

There’s a Shuck Shack and it’s currently making its way to Buffalo.  But man, how cool would this be in Simcoe County this summer.

 

