There’s A New Dating App For Dog Owners, Dig!

It’s like Tinder, but for humans who want to date someone with a dog. You can now judge people based on the dog they own…

The new dating App is available in some US cities and is expected to expand in the next few months!

Co-founder of Dig, Casey Isaacson told the Denver Post:

“Our overall goal with Dig is to provide an easy, fun way to connect dog lovers who are looking to find more love in their life of the two-legged variety.”

The App allows users to look at other dog owners’ profiles and allows them to message them in the same way Tinder does…

According to the website, the goal is to help dog lovers avoid dates with people who would not accept their pet – but it is also available for prospective dog owners. And the app even suggests dog-appropriate dates for the users, as well as a filter based on the size of dog deemed acceptable.

The App also includes special daily deals for dog owners to purchase including grass to pee on indoors, funky dog tags and funny dog costumes…

The App will also allow owners to look for dog services in their area; users can search for vets, dog parks and dog walkers if need be.

Try it!