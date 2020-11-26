There’s A New Dating App Just For Bald People

A new dating site is helping the bald find love in a platform that matches those without or losing hair with people who prefer it that way.

Bald Dating is a site where “heads and personalities shine,” and it’s for all types of people – as long as they have little to no hair on their heads.

In order to join the community of bald daters, you must either be bald yourself or be down for dating someone who is.

Bald Dating features the ability to “like” people using a single button, immediately contact users you’re into, and block users you’re not vibing with. According to a press release, the service is free with a VIP upgrade coming soon.

The site was created by “Niche Dating Man” David Minns. The same man behind the infamous dating app that only pairs people with a 20-year age difference between them…or more.