There’s A New Movie On Netflix That Will Take You Back To Your First Love!

Remember you first love? Ever wonder what they’re doing now?

Well, there’s a new movie on Netflix called “Always Be My Maybe,” about two childhood friends with benefits or sweethearts- depending how you want to see it- who don’t speak for 15 years until one day they bump into each other.

This is a rom-com that will take you back and make you wonder, “What ever happened to????”

Mariah Carey’s “Always be my baby” is the theme and the movie that stars Ail Wong (stand-up comedy special Hard Knock Wife) and Randall Park, from the series Fresh off the Boat. The two actors are also the co-writers and co-producers of the Netflix movie.

Keanu Reeves has something to do with this film also… If you’re a fan.