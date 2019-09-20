There’s A New “Sexy Mr Rogers” Costume!

Remember last year’s sexy Handmaid costume?

They’re back at it this time taking the beloved Mr. Rogers attire and turning into somewhat of a school-girls costume.

The description on the website reads in part!

Entice your friends next door with your playful puppets! Suit up with a necktie, and be the friendliest next-door neighbour in town in this exclusive Nicest Neighbour costume featuring a red top with a V-neckline, long fitted sleeves, a white detachable collar with a black necktie, and matching high waisted grey shorts with belt loops. (Hand puppets, wig, belt, and socks not included.)”

Naturally, the Fred-loving people on the internet are speaking out against the sexy costume…

The “Nicest Neighbour” costume is still available on the company’s website for just under $60. Here’s how to buy it!