There’s A New “Sexy Mr Rogers” Costume!
Won’t you be my neighbour?
Remember last year’s sexy Handmaid costume?
They’re back at it this time taking the beloved Mr. Rogers attire and turning into somewhat of a school-girls costume.
The description on the website reads in part!
Entice your friends next door with your playful puppets! Suit up with a necktie, and be the friendliest next-door neighbour in town in this exclusive Nicest Neighbour costume featuring a red top with a V-neckline, long fitted sleeves, a white detachable collar with a black necktie, and matching high waisted grey shorts with belt loops. (Hand puppets, wig, belt, and socks not included.)”
Naturally, the Fred-loving people on the internet are speaking out against the sexy costume…
Stop it. pic.twitter.com/vouzKffdyW
— Joel (@BootlegBaptist) September 19, 2019
The “Nicest Neighbour” costume is still available on the company’s website for just under $60. Here’s how to buy it!