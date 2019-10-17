There’s a New Song Coming from Adele and Nicki Minaj!

Minaj shared the news at the launch of for her new fashion line, Fendi Prints On, in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

Adele wanted to keep the collaboration under wraps but Nicki spilled the beans confirming a song and that they’ve already done a video! Nicki calls the track “epic.”

Adele has loved Minaj and her music for some time. The singer famously rapped Minaj’s verse from Kanye West’s song “Monster,” while driving with James Corden for an amazing “Carpool Karaoke” segment back in 2016.