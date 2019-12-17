There’s A New Top Gun Trailer!

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is a sequel to the adrenaline pumping ’80s classic ‘Top Gun’ and it has dropped its first trailer.

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw, call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” (Barrie 360)

Watch the NEW trailer for #TopGun: Maverick starring @TomCruise – In theatres June 26, 2020. pic.twitter.com/pIVM99lcSC

— Top Gun (@TopGunMovie) December 16, 2019