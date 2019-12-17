Listen Live

There’s A New Top Gun Trailer!

Top Gun: Maverick released its second trailer on Monday!

Watch Maverick as he trains a new group of Top Gun graduates as a test pilot instructor for the new recruits.

The cast also includes Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman and Ed Harris.

 

Top Gun: Maverick is set to hit theatres on June 26, 2020.

