There’s A Peanut Butter Pump And It’s The Best Thing Ever!

If you are a peanut butter user, you know how annoying and how much work it is to get it out of the jar. And don’t get us started on how difficult it can be to spread!

AND washing utensils covered in sticky peanut butter goodness is basically one of the worst kitchen chores ever!

A genius dad has come up with a fix for all of us to enjoy!

Andy Scherer, is a dad of five and he had has enough of the peanut butter utensils left on the counter top or left still in the jar.

Andy took to social media with a post that reads:

“Love peanut butter?” “Save time and say good-bye to the clean-up, with the ultimate kitchen tool for your favorite nut butters. So convenient, it makes all your snacks, smoothies and sandwiches easier than ever!”

The pump is currently being crowdfunded and according to the page, the pump fits on most 40 ounce Peanut butter jars. It’s Simply screw it on and voila — the perfect amount of peanut butter every time. You can pre-order for $25!

No more messy silverware to wash, less dishes and save time! brilliant!