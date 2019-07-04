There’s A Product Out There That Will Get Rid Of Fruit Flies

Without a doubt those little bugs will appear in your home and drive you nuts! There are many products out there to trap fruit flies some less attractive than others- also DIY’s that don’t always work.

Now there is a product from RSVP International that does the job right and looks cute! womansday.com says

“All you need to do to get this trap working is to fill the cup with a quarter cup of apple cider vinegar (which you can purchase on Amazon) and a drop of dish soap, and voilà. The fruit flies will enter through the perforated stainless steel top and be stuck in the mixture, eventually clearing out your kitchen of the pesky pests.”

Check it out!

