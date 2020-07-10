There’s A Tiger Woods Documentary Coming To HBO

“TIGER,” a two-part documentary detailing the “rise, fall, and epic comeback of global Tiger Woods,” will premiere in December on HBO, the network announced Thursday.

Viewers will be treated to never-before-seen footage and revealing interviews from people in Tiger’s inner circle. The series will chronicle the falling from grace moments that began for Woods in 2009 to the epic comeback in 2019 with his Masters win!

“TIGER,” set to air on HBO and HBO Max, is said to have utilized Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian’s best-seller, “Tiger Woods.”

Part one of “TIGER” premieres Sunday, Dec. 13, with part two debuting Sunday, Dec. 20.