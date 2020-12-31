THERE’S NO CONNECTION BETWEEN HOW MUCH TIME YOU SPEND ON YOUR PHONE AND YOUR MOOD

A new study found that there’s no connection between all that time you spend on your phone and how anxious or stressed you feel.

The bad news? Looks like now we need to find something else to blame. For the study, the researchers tracked around 250 people for a week.

They monitored how much they used their phones and their mental health. And they found, “A person’s daily smartphone pickups or screen time did not predict anxiety, depression, or stress symptoms.”

In fact, they found one big source of unnecessary anxiety is your guilt over feeling like you’re using your phone too much.

So just let yourself mess around on your phone, guilt-free because even if SOMETHING is messing with your mood, it ain’t your phone.

