There’s Now A Golden Girls Cruise!

There will be Cheese cake in case you were wondering!

According to Today:

“The five-night sail, officially called the Golden Girls at Sea: A Golden Girls Fan Cruise, will depart Feb. 24, 2020, from Miami — home sweet home to beloved “golden girls” Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia. The Celebrity Infinity will make stops during the trek in Key West, Florida, and Cozumel, Mexico.”

There are lots of activities including a costume contest, Bingo and a “One Night in St. Olaf Dance Party”

Packages for the cruise start at $986.69 for an oceanview cabin (based on double occupancy) and go up to $1,181.69 for an aqua class deluxe oceanview balcony (also based on double occupancy).