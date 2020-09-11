THERE’S NOW A ‘NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS’ TREE THAT WILL MAKE YOUR HOME EXTRA SPOOKY THIS HALLOWEEN

It could be a “home Halloween” as we continue to deal with this pandemic, so why not deck out your house!

If you really want to bring the spirit of Halloween into your home this season, you’re going to need to invest in Disney’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” collection.

It’s a 3-foot tall tabletop black tree that features 50 purple lights! The eerie tree features character ornaments including the Pumpkin King and the Clown with the Tear-Away Face.

Inspired by the Tim Burton classic, it also comes with a tree skirt where you can place all your figurines and lighted sculptures. And everyone knows that a tree isn’t complete without a tree topper — this one comes with one featuring Jack Skellington on Spiral Hill. Iconic!

It’s available for purchase on The Bradford Exchange for $59.99.