A new survey asked office workers to name the things their coworkers do that annoy them the most.

Here are the results:

1. Poor hygiene.

2. Ignoring emails.

3. Leaving a mess in the kitchen.

4. Having a messy desk.

5. Interrupting phone calls.

6. Spending too much time in the bathroom.

7. Talking loudly.

8. Eating food that smells horrible in the office.

