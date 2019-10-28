These Disney Dog Costumes Are Adorbs
Can you handle the cuteness?
“Hairy Pawter” might be the best dog costume name ever!
Disney has costumes for days that you can find on Amazon.
There is just something endlessly cute and hilarious about dressing up a dog as an animal.
Simba from Lion King (Dog doesn’t look impressed, must be the tail)
Abu from Aladdin (I’m crying)
Dumbo (Those ears though)
Disney Princess time!
Belle from Beauty & the Beast (Good luck making the wig stay on)
Cinderella (Glass slippers wouldn’t fit over paws)
Snow White
Toy Story
Woody (“There’s a snake in my boot!”)
Buzz (“To infinity and beyone!”)
You can continue shopping here