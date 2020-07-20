These VIRAL TikToks RANK Your Favourite Celeb’s Dining Habits!
TIP YOUR SERVERS AND FOOD WORKERS HONEY!
Sometimes the millennial opinion is the one that’s being VOICED, and this IS THE CASE!
These two TikTok’s went INSANELY viral earlier in the week, for being BLUNT about celeb dining habits!
If you’re hoping your favourite isn’t mentioned here’s the list:
Nick Jonas
Josh Peck
Cameron Dallas
Kylie Jenner
Kendall Jenner
Gigi Hadid
Bella Hadid
Hailey Bieber
BEYONCE?
Check em out below:
@juliacarolannThese are just my personal experiences, pls take with a grain of salt 💖 xo ##greenscreen ##manhattan ##fyp ##foryoupage ##celebrity ##rating ##newyork
@juliacarolannAsk and you shall receive…PART 2‼️ (a friendly reminder that these are just my personal experiences, no hate xo) ##manhattan ##celebrity ##fyp
Have you waited on a celeb before? Share in the comments!